Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Catholic Priest In Enugu

The police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen who killed a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Matthew Eya, in the Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Giwa, ordered the Udenu Area Commander, alongside Heads of Tactical and Operational Squads of the Command, to fish out the fleeing assailants upon receipt of information on the incident.

“Consequently, Police Operatives under the Udenu Area Command’s coverage have arrested thirty-eight (38) suspects, following bush combing and raids of different black spots in the area.

“Incriminating exhibits were recovered, while the suspects are currently undergoing screening,” the Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu, SP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed in a statement on Sunday.

Giwa, while commiserating with the family of the deceased and the Catholic Church, reaffirmed the commitment of the police to leave no stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrators of the heinous crime and bringing them to justice.

Eya, who was the parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Eha-Ndiagu, was reportedly assassinated last Friday while returning to his parish along the Eha-Ndiagu Road.

The assailants, reportedly on a motorcycle, intercepted his vehicle and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Saturday, the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka expressed shock over the killing.

The Chancellor of the diocese, Fr. Cajetan Iyidobi, who signed the statement, prayed for the soul of Fr. Eya to rest in peace.

The statement read, “Shocked to the marrow, it is with crushing pain and sorrow, yet a total submission to the will of the Almighty God and a firm hope in the resurrection of the dead, that I inform you of the tragic death of yet another brother of ours, Rev. Fr. Matthew Eya.

“He was shot dead yesterday, 19 September 2025 along Eha-Alumona – Eha-Ndiagu road.

“Let us remain ardent in prayer that God sees us through this period of devastating anguish. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.”

In May, gunmen shot a Catholic priest, Rev Fr. Solomom Atongo, along the volatile Makurdi-Naka road in Benue State.

Atongo was the priest in charge of St. John’s Quasi Parish, Jimba.

In March, a Catholic priest in Kaduna State, Rev. Fr. Slyvester Okechukwu, was killed after he was kidnapped by bandits in the Kaura Local Government Area of the state.