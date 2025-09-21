Troops Arrest Suspects, Seize Illegal Petroleum Products In Rivers, Others

The fight against oil theft in the Niger Delta continues with troops sustaining pressure on criminal networks operating in the region.

Over the past two weeks, security forces have dismantled nine makeshift refineries, arrested 17 suspected vandals, and seized more than 45,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, on Sunday.

In Rivers State, troops on patrol around Okarki Community in the Ahoada West Local Government Area intercepted a Toyota 4Runner SUV carrying over 1,600 litres of suspected stolen diesel.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Also in Ahoada West, 23 sacks containing refined products were recovered, while in Degema, a wooden boat transporting petroleum products was seized.

At Obiafor in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, soldiers uncovered a vandalised pipeline and recovered stolen condensate.

“Items recovered included a 250-metre hose, three-inch metal pipes, and six sacks containing 300 litres of illegally refined AGO,” the statement partly read.

Delta

In Delta State, soldiers stormed an illegal storage hub at Ogwu Community in the Warri South Local Government Area, where a tanker truck filled with suspected stolen diesel and a large storage facility holding over 20,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were discovered alongside pumping and metering machines.

As contained in the statement, “Other items included two empty tanks and a 20,000-litre capacity tanker truck with registration number BEN 223 ZW (Edo State), loaded with over 10,000 litres of illegally refined AGO.”

In Bayelsa State, raids in Biseni, Yenagoa Local Government Area, led to the destruction of dugout pits and refining sites.

A separate operation in Okordia resulted in the interception of a Toyota Camry conveying drums of AGO.

“At Okordia in Yenagoa LGA, a Toyota Camry with registration number ASB 71 BG, loaded with over 600 litres of AGO, was intercepted,” the statement disclosed.

In Akwa Ibom State, Lieutenant Danjuma noted that security patrols intensified along routes notorious for oil theft, restricting the movement of saboteurs and disrupting their supply lines.

The Army maintains that its ongoing operations are aimed at safeguarding national assets, limiting the activities of economic saboteurs, and restoring environmental integrity across the Niger Delta.