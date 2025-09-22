Ballon d’Or: Super Falcons Nnadozie Ranks 4th As Hampton Wins Yachine Trophy

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie placed fourth, while England’s Hannah Hampton claimed the Women’s Yashin Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards.

Hampton, 24, played a decisive role in England’s Euro 2025 triumph, saving two penalties against Spain in the final.

She also helped Chelsea secure an unbeaten treble, cementing her place as the world’s top goalkeeper for the 2024/25 season.

Nnadozie was a standout performer for the Super Falcons at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Paris FC goalkeeper was named best goalkeeper of the tournament as Nigeria beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in Rabat.

Nnadozie’s efforts guided the Falcons to their 10th WAFCON title, further enhancing her international reputation.

Super Falcons coach Justin Madugu was also nominated for Women’s Team Coach of the Year after leading the side’s historic campaign.

He was shortlisted alongside Chelsea’s Sonia Bompastor, Arsenal’s Renée Slegers, Brazil’s Arthur Elias, and England’s Sarina Wiegman.

Wiegman, 55, claimed the award after steering the Lionesses to their second European title, adding to her 2022 triumph.

At the ceremony, England striker Michelle Agyemang was nominated for the Kopa Trophy, but Barcelona’s Vicky López won the women’s award.

Meanwhile, Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal made history by retaining the men’s Kopa Trophy, becoming the first back-to-back winner.

Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma secured his second men’s Yashin Trophy, having first claimed it in 2021.

President Bola Tinubu recently honoured the Super Falcons for their WAFCON victory, awarding national honours, cash gifts, and housing.

The 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony, held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, celebrated the finest talents of the 2024/25 season.