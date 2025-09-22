Dembele, Yamal, Donnarumma: Biggest Winners At 2025 Ballon d’Or

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony lit up Paris at the Théâtre du Châtelet, where football’s finest gathered for a glamorous evening.

Several stars took home top honours, with some surprises adding excitement to the night.

The ceremony highlighted the best between men’s and women’s football, celebrating rising talent, veteran achievements, and remarkable club excellence across the board.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé claimed the Men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time after a stellar 2024/25 season.

He beat Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who finished second, with Vitinha taking third place.

Dembélé netted 35 goals and provided 14 assists, leading PSG to their first Champions League title.

Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí won the Women’s Ballon d’Or for a record-third straight year.

Lamine Yamal retained the Men’s Kopa Trophy as best young male player under 21.

Vicky López earned the Women’s Kopa Trophy, representing emerging female talents globally.

Gianluigi Donnarumma won the Men’s Yachine Trophy as world’s best goalkeeper.

Hannah Hampton secured the Women’s Yachine Trophy after standout performances for England and Chelsea.

Viktor Gyökeres claimed the Men’s Gerd Müller Trophy for top scorer across club and national matches.

Ewa Pajor won the Women’s Gerd Müller Trophy after proving prolific in front of goal.

PSG claimed Men’s Club of the Year for their dominant campaign, while Arsenal secured the women’s award after both sides won Champions League titles.

Luis Enrique earned the Johan Cruyff Trophy as Men’s Coach of the Year, while Sarina Wiegman was named women’s coach of the year.

PSG stood out as the evening’s biggest winners.