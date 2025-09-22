FCT Council Polls: No Further Withdrawal, Replacement Of Candidates, INEC Warns Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the area council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Earlier, the commission fixed Saturday, February 21, 2026 for the exercise in the nation’s capital.

In a statement on Monday, the electoral body declared that, except in the event of death, political parties can no longer withdraw or replace their candidates.

“With this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before election day as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act”, the statement signed by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, partly read.

He recalled that on August 18, 2025, the commission published the personal particulars of candidates who emerged from primaries conducted by political parties for the 2026 FCT area council election.

“A total of 17 political parties uploaded the particulars of their candidates (Form EC9) by the deadline of 6 p.m. on Monday August 11, 2025 and at the end of the period for withdrawal and substitution of candidates.

“Consequently, the commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates that will contest in the 2026 FCT area council election,” the electoral body stated.

It also said that the full list of the candidates by party, age, gender and academic qualifications has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.

