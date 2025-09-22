Okpebholo Appoints Omonzejie As AAU Vice Chancellor

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpbholo, has appointed Eunice Omonzejie as the new Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

This was announced in a statement on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilo.

He said the appointment takes effect immediately.

The SSG said the choice of Omonzejie, a professor, was made among three names recommended to the governor by the governing council of the university.

According to the statement, she is a distinguished scholar of French and Francophone African Literatures and a long-serving academic in the Department of Modern Languages at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

The new VC is a prolific researcher and editor, with contributions to African and Francophone literary studies, gender studies, and cultural studies.

She has served as the President of the Ambrose Alli University Chapter of the National Association of Women Academics (NAWACS), where she has championed mentoring, research, and advocacy for female academics and students.

Omonzejie has co-edited several seminal works, including French Language in Nigeria: Essays in Honour of UFTAN Pacesetters and Language Matters in Contemporary West Africa, and is the author of Women Novelists in Francophone Black Africa: Views, Reviews and Interviews.

According to the state government, her appointment is a testament to her academic excellence, administrative experience, and commitment to the growth and development of Ambrose Alli University.

The government congratulated Omonzejie on her appointment and urged her to bring her wealth of experience and leadership skills to bear in advancing the institution’s mandate of producing world-class graduates and driving research and innovation.