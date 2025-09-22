×

VIDEO: Nigeria Can’t Police 200 Million People With 500,000 Officers — Clement Nwankwo

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated September 22, 2025
Clement Nwankwo. 

 

The Convener of the Civil Society Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo, on Monday called for the equipment of police operatives.

Nwankwo, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He explained that Nigeria can’t police 200 million people with just 500,000 police officers.

The constitutional lawyer wants the government to boost the morale of officers as they tackle the nation’s security challenges.

See the video below:

