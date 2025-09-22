VIDEO: Nigeria Can’t Police 200 Million People With 500,000 Officers — Clement Nwankwo

The Convener of the Civil Society Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo, on Monday called for the equipment of police operatives.

Nwankwo, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He explained that Nigeria can’t police 200 million people with just 500,000 police officers.

The constitutional lawyer wants the government to boost the morale of officers as they tackle the nation’s security challenges.

Bringing soldiers, the military, to maintain internal security is contrary to the Constitution. Advertisement — On the debate around state police creation, Constitutional Lawyer Clement Nwankwo says this is something the President needs to look into directly.#PoliticsToday pic.twitter.com/oKXGpy7yUG — Channels Television (@channelstv) September 22, 2025

See the video below: