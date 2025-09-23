Lagos Assembly Mourns Ex-Council Chair, Others

The Lagos State House of Assembly has expressed sadness over the death of one of the party leaders from Oshodi/Isolo, Samuel Aina.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Stephen Ogundipe, announced this at plenary on Tuesday.

He highlighted the major achievements of late Aina, who served as a local government chairman of the council from 1999 to 2003.

These, he said, included the construction of the current edifice, housing the local government secretariat.

The lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II, Ajomale Oladipo, in his remark, said that the former chairman was a leader worthy of emulation and a man of impeccable character.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, noted that the late Aina was a father figure whose legacy remains unmatched.

He thereafter directed the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to write a condolences letter to the family of the deceased.

In a related development, following the recent death of some newly elected councilors in the state, Obasa urged political party holders to prioritise their health above any political pursuit.