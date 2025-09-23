National Assembly Postpones Plenary Resumption To October 7

The National Assembly has postponed the resumption of plenary sessions by two weeks.

Originally scheduled to resume on September 23, plenary will now commence on October 7.

This was disclosed in a memo sent to all members of the National Assembly and signed by the Clerk, Kamoru Ogunlana.

In the memo, Ogunlana requested all the Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members to take note of the new date and adjust their schedules accordingly.

The memo read, “I am directed by the presiding officers of both Chambers of National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to inform all members of the National Assembly and the general public that the Resumption date of the National Assembly earlier scheduled for Tuesday 23rd September 2025 is postponed to Tuesday 7th October 2025. However, committee activities continue.

“All Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are requested to take note of the new date and adjust their schedules accordingly. Any inconvenience caused by this rescheduling is deeply regretted.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has assured Nigerians of the speedy passage of the constitutional amendment bill.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja at the National Public Hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Abbas stated that the green chamber would do everything possible to successfully amend the 1999 Constitution after failed attempts by previous assemblies.

The Speaker commended Nigerians for coming out to ensure that their voice were heard.

According to him, the process would have a positive impact on all sectors of society.

“As Speaker, I pledge that we will take your contributions seriously and consider the bills with diligence, fairness, and urgency,” he stated.

“We will engage the State Assemblies respectfully and transparently to secure their concurrence.

“We would continue to work with the executive and with you, the people, to ensure that the amendment process proceeds smoothly.”

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who also doubles as the Chairman of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendment, pledged to make the process all-inclusive.