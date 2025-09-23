National Library Project: Oluremi Tinubu Says Over ₦20bn Raised Through Birthday Fund

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has announced that contributions exceeding ₦20 billion have been collected for the National Library project.

She said this was achieved through the Oluremi Tinubu at 65 Fund, a special initiative launched to commemorate her 65th birthday to channel public goodwill into a lasting legacy for Nigeria.

The first lady disclosed this during an interactive session with State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mrs. Tinubu had encouraged Nigerians to forgo sending personal gifts or publishing celebratory messages in newspapers, on television, or on the radio.

Instead, she called for donations to support the construction of a state-of-the-art National Library, which, according to her, is envisioned as a beacon of knowledge and cultural preservation for future generations.

She said responses from individuals, organisations, and communities across the nation have been overwhelming, with the fund amassing over ₦20 billion in a short period.

Speaking on her intentions, the First Lady emphasised that her efforts are driven by a deep sense of duty and patriotism, not political ambition.

“This is not about politics; it is about what I can do for my country,” she stated, underscoring her commitment to advancing education and intellectual development in Nigeria.