Ballon d’Or Disappointment Will Inspire Yamal – Barca Coach Flick

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will be driven to greater heights after being beaten to the Ballon d’Or by Ousmane Dembele, the club’s coach Hansi Flick said Wednesday.

The 18-year-old winger finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain attacker Dembele at the glitzy gala in Paris on Monday in the battle to be crowned the world’s best player, but won the Kopa Trophy for best young player.

“I spoke with him yesterday, and I think he sees it (in the) right (way), so it’s for him also motivation for the next years,” Flick told a news conference.

“Dembele, he deserved it also, it’s a vote and a lot of things can happen and I think he accepted this in a good way, and he’s motivated to show it this season.

“Maybe next season he also will be an option for the Ballon d’Or, but I really appreciate that a lot of players from our team are in this situation, and it’s great for our team. It shows a lot how your last season was, and this is also our goal for this season.”

Yamal starred as Barcelona won a domestic treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

The winger is set to miss Thursday’s clash at Real Oviedo with a groin issue as the champions try to keep pace with La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who beat Levante on Tuesday to move five points clear of Barca.

Last season the Catalans struggled in games without the teenager but they thrashed Valencia and Getafe without him in their previous two games.

“I’m really happy, I never think about which player we are missing, I only focus on the team we have,” said Flick.

“Which players are the options for being in the starting XI… I’m happy with my team. It makes no difference, every starting XI can win matches. It’s not a big problem.”

Midfielder Gavi is out for the next four to five months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old missed nearly a year after a knee ligament tear in November 2023.

“We have to take care of him, we have to go step by step, because he is 21 years old and he has a huge career in the next 10 to 15 years,” said Flick.

“He’s a player with a big, big heart, he’s a player with a lot of emotion, he’s a player who lives… I wouldn’t say dies, for this club, but he’s like this and I’m really happy to have him on my team.

“Of course we are waiting until he’s back, it’s not easy for this team, because he has a huge quality for us, but every one of us will support him, will help him to reach his level again, and this is our goal now for him.”

AFP