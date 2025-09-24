Ex-Rivers Administrator Ibas Visits Presidential Villa

A former sole administrator of Rivers State, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, on Wednesday visited the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He arrived at about 5:50 p.m. in brown native attire and carrying some files in his hands.

He was followed shortly after his arrival by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

It is also gathered that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, was also present.

The visit of Ibas to the Villa came amid calls for him to give an account of his six-month rule in Rivers State.

The former naval chief ceased to be the administrator of the oil-rich state on September 17, following the end of the six-month emergency rule, after President Tinubu reinstated the suspended state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly members to office.

At its first plenary after resimption, the Rivers State House of Assembly, presided over by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, had said it would investigate the state expenditure under Vice Admiral Ibas, during the six months of emergency rule.

Calls For Accountability

On September 18, a senior lawyer, Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN, called on President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to render to Nigerians a report of the activities of Ibas.

Adegboruwa, who spoke on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, said that Rivers, being one of the richest states in Nigeria, has resources, and therefore, Ibas should explain how he managed the resources.

Three days later, a Niger Delta rights activist, Ann-Kio Briggs, said that the people of Rivers State deserved to know the terms of agreement between Governor Siminilayi Fubara and President Bola Tinubu before the six-month emergency rule ended in the state.

Briggs warned that Fubara might find himself in a situation where residents would begin to doubt his credibility if there is no accountability.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa, Jake Epelle, urged Ibas to account for funds spent when he [Ibas] served as the administrator during the six-month emergency rule in Rivers State.