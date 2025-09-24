FG Unveils 65th Independence Anniversary Theme

The Federal Government has announced the official theme for Nigeria’s 2025 Independence Day celebrations.
This was contained in a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said the theme, “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” indicates the need for unity, collaboration, and patriotism among government institutions, the private sector, civil society, and citizens to advance national peace, prosperity, and progress.
The government said the choice of theme reflected Nigeria’s resilience since independence in 1960, stressing the importance of consolidating past achievements while pursuing loftier goals under the Renewed Hope Agenda.
Government agencies and partners are expected to align their programmes with the anniversary theme to ensure its message resonates across all spheres of national life.
As part of activities lined up for the 65th Independence celebrations, a Juma’at prayer will hold on Friday, September 26, followed by an inter-denominational church service on Sunday, September 28.
There will also be a World Press Conference on Monday, September 29, in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
See the full statement below:
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION
PRESS RELEASE
FG UNVEILS OFFICIAL THEME FOR 2025 INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY
… World Press Conference Holds on Monday, 29th September
The Federal Government has unveiled the official theme for the 2025 Independence Anniversary, tagged: Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation.
The theme for Nigeria at 65 underscores the need for unity, collaboration and patriotism among the public sector, private sector, civil society, and the citizenry towards building a nation characterised by sustainable peace, prosperity and progress.
Since achieving independence on October 1, 1960, the nation has successfully navigated difficulties and achieved notable advancements in diverse economic sectors. This necessitates collective efforts to solidify these gains and pursue loftier objectives, aiming to forge a powerful nation for all citizens.
It is expected that Government activities and programmes are to align with the official theme to ensure the message resonates in all areas of our collective national endeavours in the actualisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.
As part of activities to mark the 65th Independence Anniversary, the Juma’at Prayer and the Inter-Denominational Church Service will hold on Friday, 26th September at 1 pm and Sunday, 28th September at 10 am respectively, as well as the World Press Conference on Monday, 29th September at 10 am.
Segun Imohiosen
Director, Information & Public Relations
24th September, 2025