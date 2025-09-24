FG Unveils 65th Independence Anniversary Theme

The Federal Government has announced the official theme for Nigeria’s 2025 Independence Day celebrations.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the theme, “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” indicates the need for unity, collaboration, and patriotism among government institutions, the private sector, civil society, and citizens to advance national peace, prosperity, and progress.

The government said the choice of theme reflected Nigeria’s resilience since independence in 1960, stressing the importance of consolidating past achievements while pursuing loftier goals under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Government agencies and partners are expected to align their programmes with the anniversary theme to ensure its message resonates across all spheres of national life.

As part of activities lined up for the 65th Independence celebrations, a Juma’at prayer will hold on Friday, September 26, followed by an inter-denominational church service on Sunday, September 28.

There will also be a World Press Conference on Monday, September 29, in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

See the full statement below: