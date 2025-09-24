INEC Okays Campaigns For FCT Council Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the commencement of electioneering ahead of the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections.

The announcement was made in a statement on Wednesday by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

Olumekun said campaigns commenced on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, and would run until midnight on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

According to him, this is in line with the provisions of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Item 8 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for political parties participating in the election.

The statement read, “In line with the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, and Item 8 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities, political parties participating in the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election are now at liberty to start their electioneering campaigns in public from Wednesday, September 24, 2025, and end at midnight on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

“As enshrined in Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act, 2022, the Commission wishes to remind political parties, candidates, and their supporters that it is unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions, and meetings, or destroy their campaign materials.

“Similarly, all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaigns, outdoor advertising, as well as public rallies and meetings. For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022, prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate.

“The FCT Area Council election will be held on Saturday, February 21, 2026.”