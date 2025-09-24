Olubadan: Separate Tradition From Politics, Obasanjo Tells Ladoja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan designate, Abdul-Rasheed Ladoja, ahead of his coronation ceremony slated for Friday.

Obasanjo said humility, patience, divine wisdom, and tolerance were required to succeed in the exalted position.

He particularly told Ladoja, a former Oyo State governor, to separate politics from tradition in his dealings on the throne.

“It is an exalted and responsible position to be the traditional ruler of all Ibadan people. It requires humility, patience, divine wisdom, tolerance and advice from wide and varied quarters to succeed,” Obasanjo said in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday.

“Traditional rulership does not compete or conflict with political rulership.

“I wish you all the best and the grace, guidance, and direction of Almighty God,” he added.

44th Olubadan

In August, kingmakers unanimously endorsed former Oyo State governor Rashidi Ladoja as the next Olubadan.

The Olubadan-In-Council endorsed the Otun Olubadan, Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The ratification, held at the new Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, followed the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on July 7, 2025.

As the Otun Olubadan, the highest-ranking chief in the civil line, Ladoja is positioned first in line for the throne under the unique rotational system that governs the city’s traditional leadership.

President Bola Tinubu will join prominent Yoruba monarchs, political leaders, captains of industry, and thousands of Ibadan sons and daughters to celebrate the coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday.