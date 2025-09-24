Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Killing Boy Over Suspected Cocoa Theft In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspect for beating a young boy to death for allegedly plucking cocoa pods from a farm in Akungba-Akoko community in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

This development was revealed by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Olusola Ayanlade, In a statement made available to journalists.

According to Ayanlade, the unfortunate incident occurred at about 2:30p.m on Saturday September 20, 2025.

“The Police received a report of a young boy who had been severely assaulted after being accused of plucking cocoa pods from a farm.

“The boy was brought to the station in an unconscious state, and officers immediately directed that he should be taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention, but unfortunately, he died at the hospital.

“The complainant was promptly arrested, while the deceased’s remains were deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy,” he said.

Ayanlade further disclosed that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Akure, for discreet investigation with a view to ensuring that justice was served.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Adebowale Lawal, strongly condemned the tragic development, cautioned members of the public against resorting to self-help or jungle justice under any circumstance.

According to him, the police commiserates with the family of the boy, giving assurance that the matter would be handled with utmost fairness, professionalism, and adherence to the rule of law.