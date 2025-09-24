President Tinubu Confers National Honours On Ogoni Four

President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) posthumously on former Ogoni leaders, Albert Badey, Edward Kobani, Theophilus Orage, and Samuel Orage popularly known as the “Ogoni Four.”

He announced this on Wednesday when he received the report of the Ogoni Consultation Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

READ ALSO: Ogoni Nine: Tinubu Grants Presidential Pardon To Ken Saro Wiwa, Eight Others

The President also enjoined the people of Ogoniland to embrace reconciliation and unity after decades of division.

“May their memories continue to inspire unity, courage, and purpose among us. I urge the Ogoni people across classes, communities, and generations to close ranks, put this dark chapter behind us, and move forward as a united community with one voice,” Tinubu said at the meeting.

He assured stakeholders that his administration would support Ogoniland’s journey towards peace, environmental remediation, and economic revival while also facilitating the return of oil exploration to the area.

“I am encouraged by the overwhelming consensus of the Ogoni communities to welcome the resumption of oil production.

“The government will deploy every resource to support your people in this march towards shared prosperity,” he added.

President Backs Oil Exploration

Tinubu recalled that in 2022, the previous administration handed over the operatorship of the Ogoni oil field to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its joint venture partners, adding that his government would honour and build on that decision.

The President, therefore, directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to immediately commence engagement between the Ogoni people, NNPCL, its partners, and all relevant stakeholders to finalise modalities for restarting operations.

Oil exploration in Ogoniland stopped in 1993 following sustained protests against environmental degradation and injustice, which culminated in the execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other activists in 1995.

“A dead asset is not valuable to the community, the country, or the people. The longer we procrastinate, the worse it is for everyone,” the President said, while also directing the Minister of Environment to integrate pollution remediation and environmental recovery into the broader framework of dialogue with the people.

“Let us together turn pain into purpose, conflict into cooperation, and transform the wealth beneath Ogoni soil into a blessing for the people and for Nigeria,” said Tinubu.

Committee Report

Chairman of the Dialogue Committee, Don Baridam, said the committee ensured all stakeholders were carried along in the process, noting that the report reflects the collective will of the Ogoni people.

Baridam, a professor, said the report captured the people’s demands for structured participation in oil production, renewed environmental cleanup, and a framework for sustainable development.

Earlier, the NSA, who presented the Committee’s report, said the consultation exercise engaged all four Ogoni zones, with input from local communities, traditional leaders, and the diaspora.

He emphasised that the process was not just about submitting a report but about restoring hope and trust in Ogoniland after years of neglect and conflict.

According to Ribadu, stakeholders agreed that the report should serve as a blueprint for implementation, with an inter-agency task force comprising NNPCL, relevant ministries, and the Ogoni Dialogue Committee to drive execution.