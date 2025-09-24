‘We Are Changing A Lot,’ Says Sinner After US Open Loss To Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner said Wednesday he has been making changes to his game and “reflecting a lot” ahead of his first appearance since losing the US Open final to Carlos Alcaraz.

The Italian failed to defend his title in New York this month after Alcaraz emphatically overpowered him in four sets and snatched back the world number one ranking.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner said afterwards he would need to be more unpredictable in his play if he was going to beat his rival from Spain.

“We’ve been reflecting a lot,” the 24-year-old Sinner said in Beijing, where he returns to action at the China Open.

He was beaten in the final by Alcaraz a year ago in three thrilling sets.

“We are changing a lot of small things where I’m thinking of now,” added the world number two, without divulging what the alterations were.

Sinner will try out the adjustments to his game in the Chinese capital and said they will come with a small price.

“The amount of mistakes at the moment is for sure a little bit higher, but I hope that this after recovers in a very positive way,” he said.

Sinner will open his title bid against Croatia’s Marin Cilic on Thursday.

Alcaraz will not defend his crown and is instead playing in Japan this week.

The “Sincaraz” rivalry is now the biggest in men’s tennis but the legendary Roger Federer has warned that tournaments are now less interesting.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Laver Cup, Federer said there was “definitely” a need to change up court surfaces to amp up competition.

He accused tournament directors of giving a helping hand to Sinner and Alcaraz with generally slower courts.

Asked about the comments, Sinner agreed there was little variety in court speeds on tour.

“We have more or less similar game situations on the court, yes. This is how it is already since a long time,” he said.

“I don’t know if there is going to be a change or not. I’m just a player who tries to adapt myself in the best possible way.”

