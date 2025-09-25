2027: Ganduje Makes Political Comeback, Rallies Kano APC Leaders

Former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has made his first major political outing since resigning from office three months ago.

Ganduje joined Kano APC stakeholders at a closed-door meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The gathering focused on strengthening the party’s structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Prominent figures in attendance included the Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, Senator Kawu Sumaila, members of the House of Representatives, and other party members.

Calls For Voter Registration

Addressing the meeting, Ganduje urged members to mobilise for the ongoing voter registration exercise.

“Let’s see how we can encourage our people to go and register. So far, we are doing very well, and we want to assure the people of Kano State that our members will register, so that during the election, we come out in large numbers and win,” he said.

Deputy Senate President Barau also expressed support for President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “What the President is doing and what he has done for our nation, we are solely behind him.

“We have never asked for anything from him that he has not done for us, including institutions of learning and projects.”

Kano APC leaders pledged to reclaim the state from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in 2027. The NNPP currently controls the Kano State under Governor Abba Yusuf.

Party Leadership

Ganduje resigned as APC National Chairman on June 27, citing “urgent and important personal matters.”

In his resignation letter, he thanked President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve at the party’s highest level.

Following his exit, Ali Dalori, Deputy National Chairman (North), briefly assumed leadership until the APC National Executive Committee elected Nentawe Yilwatda as substantive National Chairman on July 24.

A former two-term governor of Kano State, Ganduje, led the APC nationally from August 2023 to June 2025. His tenure drew criticism over internal zoning concerns but maintained party influence.

In July 2025, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).