PHOTOS: Atiku, El-Rufai, David Mark, Other Coalition Leaders Meet In Abuja

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday attended a closed-door meeting of African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition leaders in Abuja.

The closed-door meeting, held at an undisclosed venue in the Federal Capital Territory, was attended by former Senate President and ADC National Chairman, David Mark; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

Also present were ex-Minister of Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed; and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

‘A Meeting Against Oligarchs’

Atiku confirmed his presence through a post on X, where he described the gathering as part of a broader resistance movement.

“I am currently at the stakeholders meeting of the Coalition African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja.

“It’s a meeting of the Nigerian people against the oligarchs who promote poverty and insecurity in the land.”

The former Vice-President emphasised that the opposition bloc is determined to present a credible alternative to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Key Resolutions

Discussions at the meeting centred on strengthening unity within the opposition bloc and harmonising strategies for the 2027 elections.

At the top of the resolutions was the suspension of efforts to register the proposed All Democratic Alliance (ADA), which the coalition had earlier applied to the electoral commission for recognition.

ADC National Chairman David Mark presided over the session. Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, sent apologies but pledged his loyalty to the coalition.

According to ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, three major decisions were reached.

First, all presidential aspirants agreed to back whoever emerges as the party’s candidate after the primaries.

Second, members were directed to resign their membership in other political parties and fully commit to the ADC.

Third, the National Working Committee will announce dates for primaries in Osun and Ekiti, ahead of the off-cycle governorship elections.

The African Democratic Congress, originally formed in 2005 as the Alliance for Democratic Change and later registered by INEC in 2011, has become the rallying point for opposition figures seeking to challenge APC dominance in 2027.

The coalition was formally adopted in July this year after months of consultations among politicians dissatisfied with the current state of governance.

Prominent members include Uche Secondus, Rauf Aregbesola, Emeka Ihedioha, Dino Melaye, and former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun.

While Thursday’s meeting reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to unity, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi are among those expected to contest the presidential ticket.

ADC leaders insist the coalition is more than a merger of interests, describing it as a “rescue mission” to tackle insecurity, economic hardship, and corruption.