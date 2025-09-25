Two Teens Killed In Shooting At Brazil School

Two teenagers were shot dead Thursday after gunmen opened fire on a school parking lot in northeastern Brazil, the state government said in a statement.

Another three people were wounded in the incident in the town of Sobral in northern Ceara state.

“The suspects fired the gunshots from the school sidewalk, hitting the victims in the school’s parking lot,” read the statement.

“During the incident, a certain amount of drugs, a precision scale, and packaging were seized from one of the victims.”

A police source told AFP that the gunmen were on motorcycles.

Ceara Governor Elmano de Freitas expressed his “deep sorrow” on X at the “intolerable” violence, adding he had ordered police forces boosted throughout the region to “capture the criminals.”

Brazil is battling increased violence linked to rivalries between drug trafficking gangs, which have expanded rapidly into the poor northeastern region of the country in recent years.