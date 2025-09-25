UN Urges Guinea To Lift Ban On Opposition Ahead Of Vote

The United Nations rights chief called Thursday on Guinea’s transitional authorities to lift bans on opposition parties and media outlets ahead of elections in December.

Since overthrowing civilian president Alpha Conde in 2021, junta leader General Mamady Doumbouya has ruled the country with an iron fist.

Several political parties and media outlets have been suspended, demonstrations have been banned since 2022, and many opposition leaders have been arrested, sentenced or forced into exile.

“The military authorities in Guinea must first and foremost lift the unacceptable bans on political parties and media outlets,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement.

“It is critical for the transitional authorities to ensure that processes towards restoring constitutional rule are conducted in line with international human rights norms and standards, including on public participation, inclusiveness and transparency.”

His comments came a day after Guinean Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah reiterated his military government’s commitment to holding legislative and presidential elections this year.

In a referendum on Sunday, Guineans voted to adopt a new constitution that paves the way for the elections but also permits the junta leader to run for president.

In Thursday’s statement, Turk lamented a broader assault on fundamental rights in Guinea since the 2021 coup that brought the junta to power.

His office warned that arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances appeared to be on the rise, saying it was “aware of at least 10 individuals whose whereabouts remain unknown following their arrests by security forces”.

They included the author and activist Oumar Sylla, better known as Fonike Mengue and the journalist Habib Marouane Camara, both missing since last year.

Turk called for the release of all those arbitrarily detained or subjected to enforced disappearances, and demanded “effective, independent and impartial investigations” into the cases.

He also urged the authorities to void the pardon granted to former president Moussa Dadis Camarra, who had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for crimes against humanity over his role in a 2009 massacre.

“International law prohibits pardons for such serious crimes,” Turk said.

