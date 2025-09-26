‘Create Ibadan State,’ Oba Ladoja Tells Tinubu After Installation As 44th Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has urged President Bola Tinubu to approve the creation of Ibadan State.

During his coronation speech in Ibadan, on Friday, Oba Ladoja echoed the Olubadan-in-Council’s position, noting that the demand for Ibadan State also reflects the wishes of the people.

“They (Olubadan-in-Council) have a message for you, Mr President. They want Ibadan State. Or is it not so?” he said.

The Olubadan asked the crowd to rise and appreciate the President “in advance” for granting the request.

“I’m sure that if President Tinubu has one option of state creation from Oyo State, it’d be Ibadan State.

“Please do this in good time. We can’t wait to have Ibadan State, in fact, before the 2027 election,” Oba Ladoja stated.

State creation is one of the major agitation among different groups and individuals in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution.

Nigeria currently has 36 states spread across six geopolitical zones.

Service To Ibadan

The monarch, who marked his 81st birthday a day earlier, promised to continue serving Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, and Africa.

“I salute all Ibadan residents for their perseverance since the start of the coronation about a week ago,” he added.

Ladoja was crowned on Friday and received the staff of office from the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, amid cheers from guests and Ibadan residents.



The colourful event was attended by dignitaries from different walks of life. They include serving and former governors, traditional and religious leaders.

Notable guests included the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Ọlaoye; and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Former governors Donald Duke, Ibikunle Amosun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and Rabiu Kwankwaso also attended.

‘A Historical Rare Gem’

President Tinubu, who attended the ceremony, described the new Olubadan as “a rare gem in history.”

He praised Ladoja’s resilience, recalling his impeachment battle as Oyo governor.

“Today is an exciting day. It’s a great honour for me as president to witness this historic coronation. Your perseverance, determination and reliability are impeccable,” Tinubu said.

The president also assured Nigerians that “the economy has turned the corner” and promised brighter days ahead.

Staff Of Office

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde officially presented the staff of office to Oba Ladoja at the coronation.

Makinde congratulated “all sons and daughters of Ibadanland at home and abroad” and affirmed the unity of Ibadan’s traditional institution.