Fubara Dissolves Rivers State Pensions Board

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has approved the immediate dissolution of the Rivers State Pensions Board.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Head of Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Inyingi Brown, the governor directed that the functions of the board will henceforth be handled by the Office of the Accountant General of Rivers State.

The statement further instructed members of the defunct board to hand over all properties and assets of the board in their possession to the Director of Administration in the pensions office.

READ ALSO: Rivers People Deserve To Know What Fubara Agreed With Tinubu — Ann-Kio Briggs

It added that Governor Fubara will, in due course, constitute a new board to oversee pension matters in the state.

The Pensions Board was not among the state boards reconstituted by the immediate past emergency rule administration, making this the first major decision by the Fubara-led government after the emergency rule that last for six months.