Kane Scores Twice To Reach 100 Bayern Goals In Record Time

Harry Kane scored twice to reach 100 goals for Bayern Munich on Friday as the German champions continued their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Playing his 104th game for Bayern, Kane becomes the fastest man to 100 goals with a club in Europe’s top-five leagues, breaking the record of 105 matches jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

The England striker is averaging two goals a game in the current Bundesliga campaign.

Bayern celebrated the first weekend of Oktoberfest in style as a brace from Kane and goals from Jonathan Tah and Konrad Laimer saw them claim their fifth win in five league games.

Kane had two early chances to score as he and Michael Olise carved through the Bremen defence in the opening minutes.

He skewed the first chance wide and was denied on the second by Arsenal loanee and Bundesliga debutant Karl Hein in the Bremen goal.

Tah gave Bayern the lead on 22 minutes, flicking in an elegant backheel off Luis Diaz’s knee after a fizzing cross from Olise.

The visitors were looking to hit Bayern on the break, but became increasingly fenced into their own penalty area as the first half progressed.

Kane struck just before the break, drawing a foul from Marco Friedl in the box and slotting the penalty coolly into the bottom corner.

That was his 99th goal in a Bayern shirt and 20 minutes after the break, he sidefooted in a pass from Diaz to bring up his century.

Laimer added a fourth after a well-worked move three minutes from time, but not for the first time in the Allianz Arena, it was Kane’s night.

The former Tottenham striker now has 15 goals in eight games across all competitions so far this season.

His breathtaking run of form comes amid rumours linking him with a move either to Barcelona or a return to the Premier League next summer.

Yet ahead of the game, Bayern’s director of sport Christoph Freund dismissed those reports as gossip.

“There are always plenty of rumours about Bayern Munich players, but when you see how much fun Harry is having here and how hard he is working, then I think and hope he will be staying with us for a long time,” said Freund.

He added that in current form, the 32-year-old was “the best Harry Kane we’ve ever seen”.

