PENGASSAN Accuses Dangote Refinery Of Anti-Labour Practices, Demands Reinstatement Of Fired Nigerian Workers

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has expressed displeasure over what it described as the anti-labour practices perpetuated by Dangote Refinery.

PENGASSAN, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, accused the private refinery of unjustly terminating the employment of over 800 Nigerian workers.

“We are deeply saddened to report the unjust termination of over 800 Nigerian workers, whose dedication and service have been integral to the operations of this plant. Instead of valuing and retaining this workforce, Management has chosen to replace these qualified Nigerians with over 2,000 Indian workers, many of whom lack valid immigration documentation,” the association stated.

It said that the termination not only undermined the livelihoods of the citizens but also raised serious concerns about the integrity of labour practices and compliance with the Labour Act of Nigeria.

“Under Section 7 of the Labour Act, which prohibits discrimination and ensures the right to fair treatment in the workplace, the actions of Dangote Refinery are glaringly in violation of our labour laws.

“The dismissal of such a significant number of Nigerian workers without due consultation or any transparent justification contravenes the legal rights granted to all employees in Nigeria,” it said.

Workers’ Right

PENGASSAN, however, warned that it would not tolerate the “blatant disregard” for the rights of Nigerian workers, “particularly in light of the existing provisions under the Trade Union Act, which enshrines the right of workers to organise and join trade unions”.

It explained that the recent organisation of the workers as members of PENGASSAN underscored their collective power and right to protection under the law.

“We emphasise that such actions illustrate a troubling trend towards the marginalisation of Nigerian workers in favour of foreign labour, which we cannot, and will not, tolerate. The sacrifice and talents of our workforce deserve respect, and we demand accountability from employers who possess a social responsibility to the communities they operate in,” the statement partly read.

‘Recall Workers’

PENGASSAN further called on the management of the Dangote Refinery to recall all terminated Nigerian workers, warning that it would commence exploring all sections of the Nigerian Constitution and the relevant labour laws if the company failed to recall the workers.

“Furthermore, we would be remiss to overlook the broader implications of Dangote Group’s capitalistic pursuits beyond the confines of the refinery sector. Instances of exploitative practices have been reported in various sectors where the company maintains significant business interests.

“The relentless pursuit of profit at the expense of local talent, ethical employment practices, and community welfare is unacceptable. PENGASSAN, therefore, urges the management of the Dangote Refinery to recall all terminated Nigerian workers.

“Failure to comply will leave us with no option but to commence exploring all sections of the Nigerian Constitution and the relevant labour laws. We stand resolute in our commitment to uphold the rights of Nigerian workers and will take all necessary legal actions open to us as an Association to ensure that they are afforded the dignity and respect they deserve,” the statement added.