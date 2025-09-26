PSG Captain Marquinhos Out With Thigh Injury

Club captain Marquinhos has joined the growing list of big-name absentees for Paris Saint-Germain after suffering a thigh issue, the European champions announced on Friday.

The 31-year-old Brazilian defender “will undergo treatment on a left thigh injury over the next few weeks,” PSG announced on their website.

The latest injury blow for Luis Enrique’s side comes in the wake of injuries to stars Joao Neves and Desire Doue, as well as recent Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele.

PSG did not specify when Marquinhos picked up the injury, with the center-half playing the full 90 minutes of his side’s last outing—a 1-0 defeat at archrivals Marseille on Monday in which Marquinhos scored an own goal.

When contacted by AFP, PSG did not immediately respond.

Bradley Barcola was, however, present at Friday’s training session ahead of PSG’s league meeting with Auxerre this weekend, after having missed the Marseille defeat due to muscle fatigue in his thigh.

PSG then next face Barcelona at home in the Champions League on Wednesday, before travelling to Lille in Ligue 1 action on October 5.

AFP