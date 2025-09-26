‘Your Suffering Like Painful Surgery, But Growth, Prosperity Await,’ Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the current economic hardship will soon give way to prosperity and growth.

He gave the assurance on Thursday during the coronation of a former Oyo State governor, Rashidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“Today I am honoured and very proud to give you cheering news that the economy has turned the corner.

“There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel. Your suffering is a pain, a pain of a painful surgery, but it has now returned to the moment of growth, and prosperity is awaiting us ahead,” Tinubu said.

He thanked the people of Ibadan for their support during the 2023 presidential election and praised their resilience during ongoing reforms.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Tinubu has introduced sweeping economic reforms.

These include the removal of the fuel subsidy.

While aimed at stabilising the economy, the measures have triggered a hike in the cost of living.

Fuel prices soared, transportation costs increased, and food prices escalated, deepening inflation and poverty across the country.

Critics argue the reforms worsened hardship for many households, but supporters of the President’s actions insist they were necessary for long-term economic recovery.

‘Rare Gem Of History’

The President’s convoy arrived in Ibadan at about 2:25 p.m. on Friday, accompanied by Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, and Ademola Adeleke of Osun.

Tinubu was received by Governor Seyi Makinde before proceeding to Mapo Hall for the historic coronation.

Addressing the new monarch, Tinubu said, “Today is an exciting day. It’s a great honour for me as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to witness your coronation and history.

“All the things you started, the deliberations, and the history we shared together for this country make this a special moment.”

He prayed for Oba Ladoja’s long life and reign, describing him as “a rare gem of history” destined to be celebrated among Nigeria’s revered monarchs.

The President also acknowledged the presence of dignitaries, including former governors Donald Duke, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and Ibikunle Amosun, as well as New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Coronation

Rashidi Ladoja, a former Oyo State governor, officially became the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland following the death of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7, 2025.

Ladoja received the crown at the Ose Meji Temple, Ibadan South-East Local Government Area, after first taking the Akoko leaf at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba.

At Mapo Hall, Governor Makinde presented him with the staff of office in a colourful ceremony attended by hundreds of residents and dignitaries.

Royal fathers present included the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Ọlaoye; and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The Chief Imam of Ibadan, as well as prominent politicians and traditional rulers, also graced the event.

A heavy presence of security operatives, including the DSS and Nigerian Army, ensured a peaceful ceremony.

The Olubadan throne remains one of the most respected in Yoruba land.