ICAN Investigates Alleged Exam Malpractice, Taraba Commissioner Denies Impersonation Claims

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria says it has commenced an investigation regarding a video currently circulating on social media alleging impersonation during one of its examinations.

ICAN, in a statement signed by its Registrar/Chief Executive, Lanre Olasunkanmi, said the move became necessary following a viral video showing suspected proxies caught impersonating candidates during an ICAN examination.

In the said video, a female proxy who was accused of writing the examination for a commissioner in Taraba State was interrogated.

A similar video showed a man being nabbed and was alleged to be writing the examination on behalf of a bank manager.

According to ICAN, it maintains a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of examination malpractice, including impersonation.

”The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has noted a video currently circulating on social media alleging impersonation during one of its examinations.

”As the foremost professional accountancy body in Nigeria, ICAN wishes to state unequivocally that it maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for all forms of examination malpractice, including impersonation.

”The Institute’s examination processes are guided by globally accepted standards of integrity, and any attempt to compromise them is treated with utmost seriousness.

”In line with this commitment, ICAN has commenced a thorough investigation into the matter. Appropriate disciplinary measures will be applied in accordance with established regulations, and the findings will be communicated transparently to stakeholders.

”The Institute therefore urges the public to refrain from speculation or drawing conclusions based on unverified claims. ICAN remains firmly committed to safeguarding the credibility of its examinations and protecting the reputation of the accounting profession in Nigeria and beyond.”

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economy, Sarah Adi, in a telephone interview, denied the claim that she sponsored the impersonator who wrote the ICAN examination in the viral video clip on social media.

The lady had claimed that she was writing the examination on behalf of the Finance Commissioner.

However, the Commissioner alleged that a powerful cartel wanted to tarnish her public image.

”It started with labour action in the state, where they mobilised people and asked that they protest against me for expunging alleged ghost workers, and unfortunately for them. I don’t know anything about their claims, and my boss, the governor, has confidence in me, never to disappoint him.

”Another scenario is that I had a billboard showcasing my solidarity with my boss, the governor was mutilated in Wukari, my hometown ”

“Do not be surprised to hear or see that I would be called out again, for another accusation, we are beginning to identify the unseen hands”, she said.