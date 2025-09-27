NGE Slams Govt Intimidation, Urges Journalists To Shun Fake News

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has called on the government at all levels to desist from intimidating journalists with repressive laws.

The NGE, in a statement to mark World News Day, urged the government to always respect the Freedom of Information Act by freely providing journalists with any requested information and, therefore, aligning itself with the United Nations Universal Day for Access to Information.

“As we celebrate World News Day, we note the challenges journalism as a profession faces in Nigeria, most especially the growing attempt to suppress press freedom and freedom of expression.

“We use this opportunity to urge the government at all levels and individuals to stop using repressive laws, including the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention, etc) Act, to harass and intimidate journalists, the statement signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuohe Ukeh, on Saturday, partly read.

While describing the World News Day, celebrated on September 28, as a global initiative to highlight the vital role of fact-based journalism in our societies, it reaffirmed its commitment to promoting high standards of editorial leadership and protecting press freedom.

The guild hailed journalists in Nigeria and worldwide who work tirelessly to bring Nigerians the truth as they recommit to the mission of promoting quality journalism and protecting the rights of journalists to operate freely.

It, however, called on journalists to shun fake news, misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda, but to “uphold the canons of journalism, including accuracy, fairness, objectivity, and facts”.

The NGE stated that it would always stand firm to defend the rights of journalists, promote high ethical standards in our noble profession, and resist any move, in whatever means, to harass and intimidate journalists as well as impede journalism.

“We urge Nigerians to choose truth, facts, and journalism, bearing in mind that fact-based journalism is the foundation of a healthy democracy. Fact-based journalism provides citizens with accurate and reliable information, enabling them to make informed decisions.

“We also urge Nigerians to stand with journalists who face challenges in their pursuit of truth, as any success in gagging the media would put in jeopardy democracy and freedom of expression,” the statement added.