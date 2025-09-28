Claims Of Religious Genocide In Nigeria False, Divisive – FG

The Federal Government has dismissed claims that terrorists in Nigeria are carrying out a systematic genocide against Christians, describing the allegations as “false, baseless, despicable, and divisive.”

In a statement on Sunday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as a targeted campaign against a single religious group is a gross misrepresentation of reality.

“The federal government strongly condemns and categorically refutes recent allegations by certain international platforms and online influencers suggesting that terrorists operating in Nigeria are engaged in a systematic genocide against Christians,” the statement reads.

“Such claims are false, baseless, despicable, and divisive.

“Portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as a targeted campaign against a single religious group is a gross misrepresentation of reality.

“While Nigeria, like many countries, has faced security challenges, including acts of terrorism perpetrated by criminals, couching the situation as a deliberate, systematic attack on Christians is inaccurate and harmful.

“It oversimplifies a complex, multifaceted security environment and plays into the hands of terrorists and criminals who seek to divide Nigerians along religious or ethnic lines.”

The minister noted that extremists have targeted Nigerians of all faiths, while also highlighting the progress made by the military in operations against terror groups.

“These criminals target all who reject their murderous ideology, regardless of faith,” Idris said.

“Muslims, Christians, and even those who do not identify with any religion have suffered at their hands.”

According to him, between May 2023 and February 2025, security forces killed 13,543 terrorists and criminals, while rescuing nearly 10,000 hostages nationwide.

He also recalled the capture of leaders of Ansaru, the Nigerian affiliate of the al-Qaeda terrorist group.

“Only last month, the top leadership of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan—commonly known as Ansaru—was captured in a well-coordinated counter-terrorism operation,” he said.

He further disclosed that courts have delivered more than 700 convictions against Boko Haram suspects.

“In the fight against terrorism, Nigeria has made significant strides in prosecuting Boko Haram suspects,” Idris said.

“To date, we have successfully prosecuted seven batches of suspects, securing over 700 convictions.”

He rejected the genocide narrative, saying it misrepresents Nigeria’s multi-religious reality and affirming that Christians face neither endangerment nor marginalisation.

“It is doubtful that foreign interlopers into Nigerian affairs are aware that the current heads of both the armed forces and the police force are Christians, a fact that underscores the inclusivity of our national leadership,” Idris said.

To further support his point, the minister highlighted the global recognition of Nigeria’s interfaith efforts.

“In March of this year, the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize was awarded to two Nigerian religious leaders, Rev. James Movel Wuye and Imam Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa, co-founders of the Interfaith Mediation Centre,” he said.

Idris called on international observers to avoid sensational narratives and back Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts.

“We urge the international media and other commentators to act with responsibility and have respect for facts,” he said.

“All stakeholders are advised to avoid ignorance, sensationalism, and divisive rhetoric, and instead support Nigeria’s ongoing efforts in the fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality.”