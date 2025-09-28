Nigeria @ 65: Bishop Wale Oke Calls For Unity Among Nigerians

As Nigeria celebrates her 65th independence anniversary on Wednesday, Bishop Wale Oke, has called on Nigerians to be united.

The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) made the call on Sunday at a special church service to mark the nation’s independence.

Speaking on the theme, “The Power of Unity in Building a Great Nation” taken from Psalm 133, the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Oke said Nigeria can be better and greater if the people are united.

He noted that the country is blessed with all it needs to be a global force and overcome all its challenges including insecurity if the leaders, the led, the governors and the governed come together and work for the progress of the nation.

“We can have a nation without insecurity, where peace and unity reign, we can become the United States of Nigeria, a great force, a global force,” he said.

He warned that primordial sentiments remain the bane of development in Nigeria with the country divided along, tribal, religious, and regional lines.

“We will make rapid progress not based on tribe, not based on section or region, but based on the fact that we are brethren.”

Also referencing the Genesis 11: 1-9, said a people united can do the impossible

“We must above the prism of tribe, religion and partisan politics. What unites us is much greater than the things that divide us.

“We must love each other. Love conquers all. And when we do love one another, we will be just and fair to everyone irrespective of who they are, their tribe or their faith,” Oke stated.

He further buttressed his point drawing lessons from the Book of Philippians 2:1-2.