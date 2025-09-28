Selena Gomez Weds Music Producer Benny Blanco

American actress and singer Selena Gomez married her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, in a star-studded southern California wedding ceremony on Saturday.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star posted a slideshow of pictures and videos on Instagram from the wedding, showing Gomez, 33, in a wedding dress and Blanco — real name Benjamin Joseph Levin — donning a tuxedo, with the couple seen in a variety of affectionate poses.

The post is captioned “9.27.25” between two white emoji hearts, with Blanco commenting: “my wife in real life.”

The ceremony was held in Santa Barbara County’s Hope Ranch, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, according to Vogue Magazine.

Among the 170 guests were US pop superstar — and longtime Gomez best friend — Taylor Swift, as well as British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, socialite Paris Hilton, and Gomez’s “Only Murders” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The fashion magazine also reported the couple wore wedding outfits from Ralph Lauren.

The high-profile couple went public with their relationship in December 2023, with the pair becoming engaged a year later, according to Vogue.

I love you, now say it back! I Said I Love You First…And You Said It Back with @itsbennyblanco is out now along with the official music video for Talk https://t.co/cWvmyIyOWF pic.twitter.com/s1iGnr8K5s — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 2, 2025

Blanco, 37, had a hand in producing some of Gomez’s biggest chart hits, including 2015 singles “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em with Kindness.” The duo released a collaborative album, “I Said I Love You First,” in March.

AFP