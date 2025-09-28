TUC Backs PENGASSAN As Dispute With Dangote Refinery Deepens

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has condemned Dangote Petroleum Refinery for allegedly dismissing workers who joined the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, the union said it would not hesitate to call a national strike if its demands were ignored.

Backing PENGASSAN, TUC called the dismissal action “a direct assault on Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution.”

He said the sackings also breached Nigeria’s obligations under International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions.

“We stand in full solidarity with the affected workers and with PENGASSAN,” Toro declared in a statement on Saturday.

The TUC demanded the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of all dismissed employees.

It also requested a public apology from the refinery’s management with assurances against future victimisation.

Toro urged the Ministry of Labour, the ILO, and stakeholders to launch an independent investigation.

He warned that all affiliates had been placed on red alert for possible national industrial action.

“No corporation, regardless of size, will be allowed to trample on workers’ rights,” he said.

PENGASSAN Orders Nationwide Shutdown

PENGASSAN had accused Dangote Refinery of anti-labour practices and unfair treatment of Nigerian workers.

The association accused the refinery of “unjustly terminated over 800 Nigerian workers.” They alleged the company replaced them with “over 2,000 Indians,” raising concerns about labour rights and compliance with the Labour Act.

PENGASSAN escalated the dispute by ordering a total shutdown.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, the association described the move as “an affront to all workers in Nigeria.”

It said the refinery chose “misinformation and propaganda” instead of constructive dialogue with the union.

PENGASSAN directed members to cut off gas and crude supply to the refinery with immediate effect.

“All control room, panel, and outfield operations must stop without delay,” its circular read.

The directive also ordered branch chairmen to shut crude oil supply valves and halt vessel loading operations.

From Sunday, members in field locations were told to withdraw services and begin 24-hour prayers. The union warned the strike would continue until the sacked workers were reinstated.

“All PENGASSAN members across offices, companies, and institutions must withdraw services from Monday. An injury to one is an injury to all. No man is bigger than our country,” the statement noted.

Dangote Refinery Hits Back

However, Dangote Refinery said the recent reorganisation, which led to staff dismissals, was necessary “to prevent sabotage and ensure safety.”

The company explained the decision was “not arbitrary” but aimed at protecting operations and “boosting efficiency across refinery units.”

It added that only a few workers were affected while over 3,000 Nigerians remain employed.

Dangote stressed its commitment to labour rights, including the freedom of workers to decide on union membership, and pledged to continue recruiting local talent.

Reacting also to PENGASSAN’s directive, the refinery criticised the decision as a “brazen display of lawlessness and criminality.”

“No law grants PENGASSAN the right to cut off gas and crude oil supplies,” the company said.

It stressed that supply contracts were signed with vendors, not the union, and must not be disrupted.

“This directive is criminal conduct and a path to chaos and anarchy,” the refinery added.

The company accused the union of economic sabotage against the Nigerian state and citizens. It warned that halting supplies would disrupt aviation fuel, petrol, kerosene, diesel, and cooking gas.

“These are products vital to every Nigerian, rich or poor,” the refinery said in its statement.

It also argued that the strike could reduce government revenue from refinery operations.

“Dangote Refinery is one of the largest contributors to national and state revenues,” the management stated.

It urged the Federal Government to intervene and stop what it called “reckless and irresponsible conduct.”

This is not the first time Dangote Refinery has clashed with labour unions.

The company has recently also faced disputes with the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).