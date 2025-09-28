Why I Called Olubadan ‘My Brother’ — Peter Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has cleared the air on why he called the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, “my dear brother” after suffering backlash on social media.

The former Anambra State Governor faced backlash in his congratulatory message to the traditional ruler.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to congratulate the monarch for his accession to the throne, Obi said, “I warmly congratulate my dear brother, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, on his installation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“His ascension to this revered throne is a celebration for the people of Ibadan and a source of pride for the entire Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole.”

Obi’s choice of words drew criticism from several quarters, which was described as a breach of cultural protocol.

But reasponding in a post via his official X handle on Sunday, the LP chieftain clarified that his words were never intended to slight the throne, stressing that his message was borne out of goodwill.

“Certainly, no disrespect intended in my goodwill message to His Royal Majesty. I felicitated with my dear elder brother, the newly crowned, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.”

He explained that he often uses the expression “my dear elder brother” to address individuals close to him and for whom he has tremendous respect, citing his frequent affectionate references to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, in similar terms.

“I have read the concerns of those aggrieved by what they considered improper addressing. I respect protocol and authority, and I try, as much as possible, to adhere to them. However, those who follow me would have noticed that I often prefer to use the expression ‘my dear elder brother’ when addressing individuals especially close to me,” he noted.

“In matters of wrongdoing, motive is important. I assure all that my words were borne out of untrammelled goodwill,” Obi added.