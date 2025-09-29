2027 Polls: Presidency Welcomes Jonathan To Presidential Race

The presidency on Monday welcomed former President Goodluck Jonathan to the 2027 presidential election race, saying it is his inalienable right to contest.

In a statement, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Nigerians will remember what he described as Jonathan’s “disastrous record” in office.

The presidential spokesman dismissed recent remarks by Professor Jerry Gana, who suggested Jonathan could return on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform and defeat Tinubu.

“Jonathan reserves the right to run if he wishes. President Tinubu will wholeheartedly welcome him if he decides to enter the race.

“But Jonathan will have his date in the court of the land on his eligibility and his encounter with the people over his dismal record.”

Onanuga accused Jonathan of running the economy aground between 2010 and 2015, citing depleted reserves, mismanagement of oil revenues, and diversion of security funds.

He, however, noted that President Bola Tinubu has stabilised the economy, reformed fuel and forex policies, grown GDP by 4.23% in Q2 2025, reduced inflation to 20.12%, and restored investor confidence.

“The nation has turned the corner. The PDP broke the economy; President Tinubu is fixing it,” he said.

The presidential spokesman also warned that Nigerians will not “allow those who wrecked the country before to return and run it down again.”

