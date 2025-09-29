Bolanle Austen-Peters To Deliver Keynote At NFVCB Digital Content Conference

Nigerian filmmaker and theatre director, Bolanle Austen-Peters, is set to deliver the keynote address at the fifth edition of the Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigerian Digital Content Regulatory Conference (PAO NDCRC).

The conference is scheduled to be held on November 18 and 19, 2025, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos with the theme, ‘From Volume to Value: Future of Nollywood in the Digital Age’.

The trailblazing theatre and film Amazon BAP, as she is popularly called, is expected to lead conversations around how the Nigerian film industry can shift gears from sheer output to sustainable value creation in the digital era.

BAP’s keynote, which is on the theme of the conference is expected to set the stage for two power-packed days of panels and conversations with stakeholders, industry leaders, regulators, policymakers, creatives, academics, and investors across Nigerias creative economy.

READ ALSO: Davido Joins Recording Academy As Grammys Voting Member

Described roundly as Queen of Nigerian Theatre and a visionary filmmaker, Bolanle Austen-Peters has consistently set new benchmarks for storytelling excellence and global cultural diplomacy.

Her works have toured internationally, earning her recognition for pushing the boundaries of African storytelling and spotlighting Nigeria’s rich heritage on the global stage.

Executive Director of the NFVCB, Shaibu Husseini, noted that BAP is a natural choice for this year’s keynote.

“She embodies the perfect blend of artistic excellence, innovation, and business acumen that Nollywood must embrace in the digital age.

“Her remarkable contributions to theatre and film demonstrate the kind of value-driven storytelling that this year’s conference theme champions. We are confident her keynote will inspire bold thinking and set the right tone for the future of our industry,” Husseini stated.

The PAO NDCRC has, since its inception, established itself as the foremost national platform for shaping conversations on film, content regulation, and the digital future of Nollywood.