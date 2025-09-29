Collective Participation Critical In Nation-Building, FG Tells Nigerians

The Federal Government has called for the collective participation of all Nigerians in nation-building.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the call while speaking at an inter-ministerial world press conference, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary.

He called on Nigerians to show understanding and support the administration of President Bola Tinubu to succeed.

Idris, who reeled out some of the achievements of the Tinubu administration in the past two years, said the feats were eloquent testaments that Nigeria is on the right track.

He said from January 2026, Nigeria would begin the implementation of the new tax act which will simplify tax collection and raise more revenue for the country

Speaking further in the achievements of the administration he says there’s been a steady increase in oil production and for the first time in 16 years losses in the sector is at all time low

He says investment in deep water exploration has exceeded 5million dollars and royalties from solid minerals between 2023 and 2024 have doubled

He also emphasized that the tinubu administration is all inclusive stressing that all the regions in the country have felt the impact of the renewed hope agenda.

He called on. Nigerians to hold on to hope and believe in the renewed hope agenda of the President tinubu administration

He says the president is aware of the challenges of Nigerians but the fruits of the administration that have been painstakingly planted in the past 28 months will soon bear fruits .