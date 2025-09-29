OPEC+ Plans Fresh Oil Output Hike In November — Report

OPEC+ will likely approve another oil production increase of at least 137,000 barrels per day at its meeting next Sunday.

A Reuters report quoting three market sources said the new cuts are due to rising oil prices to encourage the group to try to further regain market share.

OPEC+ has reversed its strategy of output cuts from April and has already raised quotas by more than 2.5 million barrels per day, representing about 2.4% of world demand, to boost market share and after coming under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to lower oil prices.

Eight OPEC+ countries will hold an online meeting on October 5 to decide on November output. OPEC+ pumps about half of the world’s oil and includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other allies.

Oil prices have fallen from over $80 per barrel at the start of the year, but have mostly traded in a narrow range of $60-$70 per barrel since OPEC began production increases in April.

On Friday, prices rose to their highest since August 1, hitting levels above $70 per barrel, supported by Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure, which disrupted refining and shipments from one of the world’s biggest oil exporters.

The group’s total output reductions amounted at their peak to 5.85 million bpd, made up of three different elements – voluntary cuts of 2.2 million bpd, plus 1.65 million bpd by eight members, and another 2.0 million bpd by the whole group.

The eight producers plan to fully unwind one element of those cuts – 2.2 million bpd – by the end of September. For October, they started removing a second layer, of 1.65 million bpd, with an increase of 137,000 bpd.

OPEC+ also gave the United Arab Emirates approval to boost production by 300,000 bpd between April and September.

The November increase to be discussed on October 5 will amount to at least 137,000 bpd, equal to the October hike, the three sources said.

A final decision has not been made, the sources told Reuters.

OPEC+ hikes have fallen short of the pledged amounts because most members are pumping at capacity, analysts have said.