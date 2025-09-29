Schools Closed As Heavy Rains Hit Eastern Spain

Schools, libraries and parks were closed Monday in Valencia in eastern Spain after heavy rains prompted a red alert and fears of a repeat of deadly floods that hit the area last year.

Spain’s national weather agency, AEMET, warned of a “very complicated situation” in the Mediterranean region.

The overnight downpours caused localised flooding and a ravine to overflow overflowed in Aldaia, one of the towns hardest hit by October 2024’s floods that killed more than 230 people. No injuries have been reported.

AEMET warned of “extraordinary danger” in the provinces of Valencia and Casteloon, as well as the province of Tarragona in the neighbouring region of Catalonia.

Schools and universities will stay closed in the city of Valencia on Monday, as well as public spaces including libraries, parks, gardens, markets, and cemeteries, local officials said.

Last year’s disaster sparked public anger over warning systems and emergency response, fuelling tensions between Spain’s left-leaning central government and conservative regional authorities.

Residents continue to protest, accusing officials of failing to provide timely alerts.

Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

AFP