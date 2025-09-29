Stocks Gain, Gold Hits Record As Trump Readies New Tariffs

European and Asian stock markets largely gained Monday, and gold hit a record high after US inflation figures met expectations, soothing concerns about President Donald Trump’s latest tariff salvo.

Investors were keeping a wary eye on Washington, where lawmakers have failed to reach a funding compromise to keep the government running, which observers say could affect the release of key data.

The dollar dropped against main rivals, while oil prices retreated on speculation that OPEC+ will increase output, fanning concerns of a glut.

The drop followed last week’s rally on mounting tensions between NATO countries and oil producer Russia, increasing the possibility of fresh sanctions on Moscow.

“US (stocks) futures are pointing to a higher open, on track to extend gains after markets closed on a positive note on Friday,” noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

“Investors will be paying close attention to the latest nonfarm payrolls report on Friday for clues into the Fed’s next move.”

All three main indices in New York ended in the green Friday, snapping three straight losses, following news that the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation rose in line with expectations, giving the bank room to cut interest rates again.

While the 2.7 percent reading on the August personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index was up from 2.6 percent in July and well above the Fed’s two percent target, policymakers are focusing on supporting the labour market after a string of weak jobs readings.

The Fed’s rate cut earlier this month — the first since December — came as a closely watched guide indicated two more were in the pipeline before January.

The news helped investors look past Trump’s announcement last week of 100 percent tariffs on pharmaceuticals set to kick in Wednesday, as well as for big-rig trucks, home renovation fixtures, and furniture.

Gold’s price on Monday hit an all-time peak just short of $3,820 an ounce over concerns about the possible government shutdown and on expectations for more rate cuts, which make the precious metal more attractive as an investment.

On the corporate front, shares in GSK climbed 2.5 percent in London midday trading after the British pharmaceutical giant unexpectedly announced that longtime chief executive Emma Walmsley will be replaced by its chief commercial officer in January.

Lufthansa, meanwhile, said it will cut 4,000 jobs, nearly four percent of the German airline giant’s workforce, after profits slumped in the face of mounting headwinds.

Hong Kong led the gainers in Asia thanks to a surging share price for Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba.

While Tokyo slipped overall, the finance arm of Sony soared more than 30 percent on its debut after being spun off by the tech titan to focus on its entertainment and image sensor business.

– Key Figures At Around 1100 GMT –

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 9,340.42 points

Paris – CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 7,878.46

Frankfurt – DAX: UP 0.2 percent at 23,782.85

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 45,043.75 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: UP 1.9 percent at 26,622.88 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 3,862.53 (close)

New York – Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 46,247.29 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1721 from $1.1701 on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3433 from $1.3405

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 148.65 yen from 149.51 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.25 pence from 87.30 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 1.7 percent at $68.00 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.9 percent at $64.47 per barrel

