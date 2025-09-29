VIDEO: Reality Star Mercy Eke Acquires Third House

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 4, Mercy Eke, has acquired her third house in Lagos.

She made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, coinciding with her 35th birthday celebration.

In a video post, Eke displayed a bunch of keys, wine, flowers, and balloons spelling “New Home.”

She also shared a photo holding what appeared to be the house documents.

Her post revealed the interior aesthetics of the new Ikoyi property.

The announcement attracted over 112,000 likes as well as 900,000 views, and 7,000 comments within hours.

Celebrities including AY Comedian, Destiny Etiko, Kelly Rae, and Erica Nlewedim congratulated her. Fans also flooded her page with celebratory messages.

In her caption, she wrote, “Ikoyi Landlady. New home. This young girl from Imo State owning her 3rd home in Lagos! What a journey, what a blessing. Thank you Lord! Birthday made extra special!”

She also posted a personal message to mark her new age, “Happy Birthday to me. Today I celebrate not just my age, but my journey.

“From tough battles to quiet wins, I’ve grown stronger, wiser, and braver. I honour the resilience, the lessons, the faith that kept me going, even when no one was watching.”

Mercy acquired her first house in Lekki in October 2019 and her second in September 2021 on her 28th birthday.

She won Big Brother Naija in 2019, becoming the first woman to win the reality show. She later launched MNM Luxury and Lambo Homes, expanding her influence in business.

She also appeared in Fate of Alakada and starred as Jackie in the Netflix series Shanty Town.

In 2023, she returned for BBNaija All Stars, finishin

g as first runner-up.