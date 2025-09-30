20 Bodies Recovered In Kogi Boat Mishap, More People Feared Missing

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead in a boat mishap that occurred on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State.

An eyewitness, James Otoga, a farmer in the community, told journalists that the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

According to him, the boat, which was fully loaded with passengers, departed from Onugwa community in Ibaji and was heading to Ilushi market when it capsized, leaving many feared dead.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kidnap Niger State Electoral Commissioner, Ex-SUBEB Chair, Dozens Of Travellers

“The boat was fully loaded with our people going to market for the October 1st celebration. Only five survivors have surfaced so far. Twenty bodies have been recovered, and more of our people remain trapped beneath the River Niger.

“Even those who came for a burial in Onugwa and were returning to Ilushi are missing. We are yet to confirm the actual number of people onboard and those who survived,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Ibaji Local Government Area, Hon. Ugeh Emmanuel, described it as the most disastrous in the council’s history, noting that many lives were lost.

“As I speak to you, no one can authoritatively state the actual number of casualties. We cannot even ascertain how many people were onboard when they departed.

“This is a very serious accident. The boat had not even reached Ilushi when it capsized around 4:30 p.m. Most of the victims were heading there for the October 1st celebration, which has long been a tradition in the community, before meeting their untimely deaths,” he said.

It will be recalled that within the past year, several boat mishaps have been recorded in Kogi, Niger, and other riverine states, resulting in significant loss of lives.

Efforts to reach the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebanji, and the Assistant General Manager (Corporate Affairs), Suleiman Makama, proved abortive as their phone lines could not be reached.