Bandits Kidnap Niger State Electoral Commissioner, Ex-SUBEB Chair, Dozens Of Travellers

Bandits have abducted Ahmed Mohammed, popularly known as Barrister Ahmed Lawyer, a Commissioner with the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission, along with his driver, former SUBEB Chairman Mohammed Bawa Niworu, and scores of motorists.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, September 29, along the Zugurma-Ibbi–New Bussa Road near Ibbi National Park in Mashegu Local Government Area.

A source disclosed that the victims were returning from Borgu when the gunmen struck. “Their vehicle was later found abandoned by the roadside, with their mobile phones left inside,” the source revealed.

It was gathered that the bandits blocked the highway ahead of a police checkpoint before ambushing travellers along the Ibbi-Bussa route.

A police tactical team engaged the attackers, successfully repelling them. However, one officer sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A commercial driver who plies the route said at least three Sharon buses loaded with passengers were seized and driven away by the bandits to unknown locations.

Confirming the incident, the Niger State Police Command spokesman, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said a police patrol vehicle was riddled with bullets during the confrontation.

“The Police Command has mobilised additional tactical teams in collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilante groups to trail the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the abducted victims and apprehending the suspects,” SP Abiodun stated.

Authorities are continuing investigations while efforts are underway to secure the safe release of the abducted persons.