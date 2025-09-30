VIDEO: Boko Haram Will Be Child’s Play If Population Is Not Tackled By 2050 — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has raised alarm over Nigeria’s population growth, warning that if not tackled could cause serious consequences.

Speaking in Sokoto at the inauguration of the Bakhita ICT Centre at the Catholic Secretariat, the ex-President stressed the importance of education and knowledge as tools for national development.

“By the year 2050, people like the Sultan will be here. I am not praying to be here 25 years from now,” Obasanjo said.

“We will have the problem of 400 million Nigerians that have to be provided with food, work, that have to be satisfied. If we fail to prepare for that, Boko Haram of today will be a child’s play. We have to take care of it now.”

He also called on Nigerians to embrace the nation’s unity in diversity and resist external narratives that misrepresent the country.

“If our diversity is taking along with good governance with everybody being included, then we will get there.

“Not will we be respected, we will be counted among the leading nations of the world.”

He commended Bishop Hassan Matthew Kukah for spearheading the ICT project, Obasanjo described it as a facility for all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or gender.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III Sultan Abubakar appreciated Obasanjo for gracing the occasion and urged Nigerians to emulate his dedication to promoting unity.

He emphasised the urgent need for Nigerians to unite in addressing security challenges and fostering development.

Representing Aliyu, Alhaji Aminu Dikko, the Chief of Staff to the Sokoto State Government, expressed appreciation to Obasanjo and the Catholic Diocese for the initiative.

He assured that the state government would remain committed to promoting technology education to expand opportunities for future generations.