ECOWAS Donates ₦82m To Displaced Children, Farmers In Plateau

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced a donation of ₦82 million to support displaced children and conflict-affected farmers in Plateau State.

The funds include ₦26 million for children’s education and ₦56 million to assist farmers whose farmlands were destroyed in violent conflicts. The intervention was unveiled at the Humanitarian, Development and Peace (HDP) Nexus Workshop held in Jos as part of activities marking Peace Month 2025.

Speaking at the event, Sintiki Tarfa, Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission, said the support was part of regional efforts to strengthen humanitarian and peacebuilding responses in Plateau.

“Today, ECOWAS steps in not as a distant observer but as brothers and sisters committed to healing and rebuilding. The ₦26 million support will restore education and dignity to displaced children, while ₦56 million will help farmers rebuild their livelihoods,” she said.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, who was represented by Bashir Aminu, described the intervention as timely.

“This gesture from ECOWAS is not just aid, but an investment in peace and stability. It complements government efforts to protect the dignity of our citizens and restore livelihoods across conflict-hit areas,” the minister stated.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Plateau State Peace Building Agency (PSPBA), Ladan Amos, welcomed the donation, noting that displacement has taken a heavy toll on children and farmers across the state.

“This support from ECOWAS affirms that peacebuilding, humanitarian response, and development must go hand in hand if we are to secure Plateau’s future,” he said.

A representative of one of the IDP camps in the state, Matthew Malau, said the donation will afford their children the opportunity to go back to school and fulfil their dreams. He appreciated ECOWAS and other partners while urging the Plateau State government to ensure judicial use of the funds.

“Our children have been out of school, and families are struggling to survive. With this support, parents see light at the end of the tunnel, and children can dream again,” said a camp coordinator.

According to the Plateau Peace Building Agency, over 31,000 households have been displaced across Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos, Mangu, and Riyom local government areas. Many of their ancestral lands are still occupied by armed groups, complicating return and recovery efforts.