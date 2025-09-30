FG Commences Payment Of ₦32,000 Pension Increment To Retirees – PTAD

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says it has begun implementing the new pension increments for retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

The increments of ₦32,000, 10.66 per cent, and 12.95 per cent will take effect from the September 2025 payroll cycle.

PTAD stated that the move followed President Bola Tinubu’s approval of an emergency budgetary allocation, which was earlier announced in August 2025.

The Directorate confirmed that ₦20.188 billion had been released by the Federal Ministry of Finance from the approved ₦45 billion.

“This milestone clearly reaffirms the Federal Government’s dedication to safeguarding the welfare and entitlements of DBS pensioners in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda,” PTAD said in a statement signed by itsManagement and posted on its X.

PTAD expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for approving the emergency allocation to implement the pension increments.

It also acknowledged the support of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Zacch Adedeji; and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi.

The Directorate stated that its commitment and coordinated efforts ensured that pensioners would now begin to receive enhanced payments.

PTAD also commended the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN).

It noted that their “cooperation, understanding, constructive discussion, collaboration and perseverance” were crucial in securing the release of funds.

The Directorate assured retirees and stakeholders of continued collaboration with relevant authorities to release the outstanding balance.

“We further assure all our DBS pensioners and stakeholders that the Directorate will continue to collaborate towards the release of the outstanding approved funds and subsequent fulfilment of all future obligations relating to the pension increments and the landmark reforms,” PTAD said.