Louis Vuitton Unveils Ethereal Collection At Paris Fashion Week

Flouncy skirts, sculptural ruffles and exaggerated Peter Pan collars flowed along the catwalk at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

With stylistic influences from the 1960s, models strutted down a catwalk set up in the former apartments of Queen Anne of Austria in the Louvre, serenaded by an airy jazz soundtrack with narration by Cate Blanchett.

Hollywood A-listers Emma Stone and Zendaya were among the stars present.

A contrast from the dark theatrics of the label’s Cruise collection in May, longtime creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s latest work showcased softer, feminine silhouettes in a comfortable setting.

“The atmosphere I wanted to share was really that serenity one feels when in the comfort of one’s home,” the French designer told reporters.

Among label classics like “Speedy” bags and colourful “pochettes”, some models wore turban-like headpieces paired with free-flowing tunic-inspired garments.

Ghesquiere, who has been in his job since 2013, is now a veteran in the fashion world, where a flurry of new appointments at major labels has lent this Paris Fashion Week momentous significance.

Around 10 different brands, including Chanel, Balenciaga, Loewe, Dior womenswear and Jean Paul Gaultier, will unveil debut collections from their new creative designers.

As well as propelling younger new talents to the top of the industry, the changes are seen as a chance to help boost demand at a tricky time for the luxury industry.

High-end clothing groups face slowing demand from wealthy clients in China, US tariffs on exports, and general uncertainty over the global economy.

Tuesday will also see shows by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten, French brand Courreges and Britain’s Stella McCartney.