Nigeria @65: Tinubu To Address Nigerians 7a.m. Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will address the nation at 7 a.m. on Wednesday to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day anniversary.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

The President’s address will be broadcast live on Channels Television and other electronic media outlets.

This will be Tinubu’s third Independence Day address to the nation since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

The presidential address is part of the activities scheduled by the Federal Governnment for Nigeria’s 65th indepence anniversary.

Theme of this year’s anniversary is “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation.”

Federal Government said the theme indicates the need for unity, collaboration, and patriotism among government institutions, the private sector, civil society, and citizens to advance national peace, prosperity, and progress.

It said the choice of theme reflected Nigeria’s resilience since independence in 1960, stressing the importance of consolidating past achievements while pursuing loftier goals under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Other activities lined up for the 65th Independence celebrations includes a Juma’at prayer will on Friday, September 26, followed by an inter-denominational church service on Sunday, September 28.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Federal Government announced the cancellation of the parade earlier scheduled to celebrate the country’s 65th independence anniversary on October 1.

A statement by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said that the cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary.

It added that the government remains committed to celebrating Nigeria’s 65th year of independence with “dignity and enthusiasm.”