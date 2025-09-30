Nigeria At 65: Plateau Gov Mutfwang Prays For Peace, Unity

As Nigeria marks 65 years of nationhood, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has prayed for peace and unity.

The governor in a statement on Tuesday described the independence anniversary as both a remarkable milestone and a solemn moment of reflection on Nigeria’s collective journey.

He stressed the need for renewed commitment to peace, unity, and national transformation that will enhance the welfare and well-being of citizens.

Mutfwang also paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers of the nation, acknowledging their courage, resilience, and spirit of togetherness, which laid the foundation for Nigeria’s independence.

“It is with pride and profound humility that I felicitate with patriotic Nigerians across the globe on this 65th Independence Anniversary,” he stated.

“This milestone calls for sober reflection on our unity, peace, and progress as a nation. Our hope and confidence remain that God Almighty is at work in Nigeria, and despite our challenges, this nation shall surely rise to greatness.”

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a Plateau where peace, security, and prosperity will thrive.

According to him, the Plateau State Government will continue to prioritise the protection of lives and property, infrastructural development, and the promotion of unity across ethnic and religious divides.

He pledged to remain fair, just, and inclusive in governance, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of political or religious affiliation, is carried along.

Governor Mutfwang also extended his warm felicitations to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to all Nigerians on this historic occasion. He prayed for wisdom, resilience, and integrity for the nation’s leaders, and for peace and tranquility to reign across the country.